Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,365,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $966,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.24. 136,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,863. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

