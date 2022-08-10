Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,606 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 361,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.9 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,000,270. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $275.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.