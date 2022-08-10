Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.40

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.40 and last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 252144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a market cap of $538.72 million, a P/E ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

