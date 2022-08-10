Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.69

Shares of Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.69 and traded as low as $30.50. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 988,844 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $511.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

