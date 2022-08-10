Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,765 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.25. 6,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,382. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,043 shares of company stock worth $1,425,735. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.