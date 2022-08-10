Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,296,179 shares.The stock last traded at $23.11 and had previously closed at $21.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on LSPD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

