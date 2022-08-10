Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires 2,086 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Clorox by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Stock Up 0.8 %

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of CLX traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.54. The company had a trading volume of 32,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,809. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.92.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

