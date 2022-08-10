Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $689,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,062,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,374,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 743,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,712,000 after buying an additional 205,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,115,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,489,000 after buying an additional 182,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

IWP stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.62. The company had a trading volume of 24,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,169. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.