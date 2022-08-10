Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.70. 513,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,542,672. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $198.45.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

