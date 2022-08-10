Loopring (LRC) Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges

Loopring (LRC) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001956 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $633.08 million and approximately $94.90 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,267.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00037484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00130776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00063632 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,119,710 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Loopring Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.