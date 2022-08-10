Loser Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $461,481.00 (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $461,481.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015012 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00039610 BTC.
About Loser Coin
Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.
Loser Coin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.