Loser Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $461,481.00 (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $461,481.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00039610 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.