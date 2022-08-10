LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.00. 2,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,123. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.03.
