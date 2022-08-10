LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $9.89 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $146.83. 14,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,799. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

