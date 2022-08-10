Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Atlantic Securities to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.33.
Lyft Price Performance
LYFT stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lyft has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,761 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 44.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 18.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 26.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
