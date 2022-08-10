Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Atlantic Securities to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Lyft Price Performance

LYFT stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lyft has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 43.21% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,761 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 44.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 18.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 26.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

