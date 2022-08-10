Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the July 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MACE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,340. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.92. Mace Security International has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.
