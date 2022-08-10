Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the July 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MACE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,340. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.92. Mace Security International has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

