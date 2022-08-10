Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $132.34

Shares of Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $132.34 and traded as low as $121.35. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $123.59, with a volume of 9,263 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Macquarie Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Macquarie Group Stock Up 2.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.24.
Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend
Macquarie Group Company Profile
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macquarie Group (MQBKY)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.