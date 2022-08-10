Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $132.34

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

Shares of Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKYGet Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $132.34 and traded as low as $121.35. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $123.59, with a volume of 9,263 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Macquarie Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Macquarie Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.24.

Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.9727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.