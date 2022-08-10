Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $132.34

Shares of Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $132.34 and traded as low as $121.35. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $123.59, with a volume of 9,263 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Macquarie Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Macquarie Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.24.

Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend

Macquarie Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.9727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%.

(Get Rating)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

