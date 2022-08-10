MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.09 on August 31st

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MMD opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $55,997.50. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 77,097 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 66,039 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.