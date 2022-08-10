MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.09 on August 31st

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:MMD opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64.
Insider Transactions at MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
In related news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $55,997.50. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
