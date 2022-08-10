Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.37

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and traded as high as $7.63. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 4,190 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MJDLF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

