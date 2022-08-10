Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.34

Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.34 and traded as low as $19.85. Mannatech shares last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 6,981 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Mannatech Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.23.
Mannatech Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Mannatech’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mannatech (MTEX)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.