Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 14.7% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) traded up 14.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.19. 378,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 14,547,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 5.34.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,466.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

