Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Update

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,959. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 79.72% and a return on equity of 89.58%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

