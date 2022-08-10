Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $515.00 million-$545.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.16 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.57 EPS.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $9.61 on Wednesday, reaching $157.78. 2,406,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,885. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day moving average of $149.31. Masimo has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Masimo by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

