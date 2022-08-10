Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.
Masimo Stock Performance
MASI traded up $9.61 on Wednesday, hitting $157.78. 2,406,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,885. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.29 and its 200 day moving average is $149.37. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 69.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 54,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
