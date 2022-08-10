Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Update

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the July 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,413,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Price Performance
MMMW remained flat at $0.03 on Wednesday. 162,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,991. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.