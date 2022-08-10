Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Update

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the July 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,413,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MMMW remained flat at $0.03 on Wednesday. 162,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,991. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It also offers wind energy production equipment.

