MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.28. MasTec has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.