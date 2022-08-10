Matthew Rizik Buys 2,200 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $22,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 297,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,882.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $21,142.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $21,344.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $21,942.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $21,208.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $21,597.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $21,816.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of RKT stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,503,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,523. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 14.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,395,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 548,077 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

