McEwen Mining (MUX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of C($0.30) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.34 million.

TSE MUX remained flat at C$4.67 on Wednesday. 205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,623. The stock has a market capitalization of C$221.49 million and a P/E ratio of -26.09. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

