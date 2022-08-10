McEwen Mining (MUX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 46.05%.

MUX traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. 113,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,878. The company has a market cap of $166.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUX. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 47,610 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 922,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 301,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

