Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.98. 275,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,767,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

