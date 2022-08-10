Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy Sells 830 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,456.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $50.65. 24,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,916. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.59, a P/E/G ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

About Mercury Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,176 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $230,973,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after buying an additional 2,380,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,117,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

