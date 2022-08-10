Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 2.7 %

MRCY stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.38, a PEG ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.64. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Howard L. Lance bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,522.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

