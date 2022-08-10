MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. MeridianLink updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:MLNK opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. MeridianLink has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

In other news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 37,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $660,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 556,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,854.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 37,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $660,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,854.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 22,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $391,226.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 443,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,742,148.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,953 shares of company stock worth $1,384,597. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNK. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MeridianLink by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MeridianLink to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

