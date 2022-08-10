MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. MeridianLink updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:MLNK opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. MeridianLink has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.
In other news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 37,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $660,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 556,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,854.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 37,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $660,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,854.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 22,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $391,226.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 443,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,742,148.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,953 shares of company stock worth $1,384,597. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MLNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MeridianLink to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
