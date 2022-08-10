Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €9.50 ($9.69) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($10.61) to €9.80 ($10.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.90 ($11.12) to €10.70 ($10.92) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.60 ($10.82) to €10.80 ($11.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

OTCMKTS:OUKPY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. 4,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,631. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

