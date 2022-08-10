Michael E. Lehman Purchases 100,000 Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Stock

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) Director Michael E. Lehman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,926.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Astra Space Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTR traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. 2,668,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,364. The company has a market capitalization of $372.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.07. Astra Space, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91.

Get Astra Space alerts:

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astra Space

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Astra Space in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Astra Space in the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Astra Space by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Astra Space by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Astra Space

(Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.