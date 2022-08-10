Michael E. Lehman Purchases 100,000 Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Stock

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) Director Michael E. Lehman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,926.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Astra Space Stock Up 8.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTR traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. 2,668,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,364. The company has a market capitalization of $372.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.07. Astra Space, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91.
Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astra Space
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
About Astra Space
Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astra Space (ASTR)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.