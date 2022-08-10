Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. State Street Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after buying an additional 1,104,114 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,207,253,000 after buying an additional 883,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,404,488,000 after buying an additional 1,267,685 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,985 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Raymond James lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Shares of MU traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.82. 722,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,629,607. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

