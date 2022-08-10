Middlefield Banc Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Middlefield Banc has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Middlefield Banc has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Middlefield Banc Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $26.75. 19,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,600. The company has a market capitalization of $156.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.62. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 31.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the first quarter valued at $104,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

