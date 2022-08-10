Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.59 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.56 ($0.04). Approximately 2,070,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,468,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.04).

Mila Resources Trading Up 10.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39.

About Mila Resources

(Get Rating)

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Burgess Hill, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mila Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mila Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.