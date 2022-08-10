Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.89-$3.89 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 3.7 %
OTCMKTS MITSY traded up $16.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $455.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $448.24 and a 200 day moving average of $488.32. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $368.00 and a twelve month high of $577.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
