Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.89-$3.89 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS MITSY traded up $16.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $455.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $448.24 and a 200 day moving average of $488.32. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $368.00 and a twelve month high of $577.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.