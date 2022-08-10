MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the July 15th total of 350,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

MJardin Group Stock Performance

MJardin Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

About MJardin Group

MJardin Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, harvests, processes, and sells cannabis products in Canada and the United States. The company also provides consulting services, including strategic capital and financing, project management services for cultivation, licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, facility and equipment leasing, construction oversight, facility ramp-up, and access to intellectual property held by the company to licensed cannabis operators with cultivation and retail businesses.

