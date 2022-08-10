Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Trading Down 7.8%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 137,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 774,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Mobiquity Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobiquity Technologies

About Mobiquity Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:MOBQ Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 4.07% of Mobiquity Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marketing and advertising technology and data intelligence company in the United States. The company's advertising technology operating system (ATOS) platform creates an automated marketplace of advertisers and publishers on digital media outlets to host online auctions to facilitate the sale of digital advertising targeted at users engaged on their internet-connected TV, laptop, tablet, desktop computer, mobile, and over-the-top streaming media devices; and gives advertisers the capability to understand and interact with their audiences and engage them by using ads in image and video formats.

