Model N (NYSE:MODN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.19, but opened at $33.04. Model N shares last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 9,745 shares.
The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Model N by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Model N by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 118,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 0.83.
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
