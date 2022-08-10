Monavale (MONA) One Day Volume Tops $253,598.00

Monavale (MONA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. Monavale has a total market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $253,598.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monavale has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can now be bought for approximately $936.98 or 0.03908276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monavale Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz.

Buying and Selling Monavale

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

