monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
monday.com Stock Performance
MNDY stock opened at $139.78 on Wednesday. monday.com has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Featured Articles
