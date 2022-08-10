MONK Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $21,167.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MONK has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0869 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002441 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000347 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

