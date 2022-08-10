Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Acquires 142,234 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,272,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,234 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 3.5% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of Enbridge worth $150,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,700. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

