Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $109.71 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70,089 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 2.5% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Linde worth $109,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN traded up $9.44 on Wednesday, hitting $310.11. 47,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.