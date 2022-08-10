Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Invests $6.48 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $9.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,885,699. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.24.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

