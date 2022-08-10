Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Reduced by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,059,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233,172 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 5.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 3.28% of Moody’s worth $2,044,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of MCO traded up $10.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,537. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.25.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

