Morgan Stanley Lowers Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $93.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.82.
Planet Fitness Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $78.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,769. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $61.11 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
