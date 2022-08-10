Morgan Stanley Lowers Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $93.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $78.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,769. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $61.11 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.67.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

