Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.06

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.06 and traded as high as C$18.06. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$18.00, with a volume of 26,002 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$697.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.06.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

